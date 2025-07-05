Liam Gallagher Backtracks After Using Racial Slur Online: 'I Didn't Mean It'

Liam Gallagher is facing intense criticism after sharing a racially insensitive remark on social media.

The former Oasis frontman apologized on Tuesday, just days before the band's much-anticipated reunion tour begins.

The controversy began when Gallagher responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) with a one-word reply that included a term widely considered offensive to Asians.

The comment was quickly met with criticism. One fan replied, "Liam, you can't say that," to which Gallagher bluntly responded, "Why." Another warned him he might be "cancelled," and he brushed it off, replying, "Whatever."

According to Billboard, the post was soon deleted, and Gallagher returned to the platform to apologize. "Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn't intentional," he wrote.

"You know I love you all and I do not discriminate. Peace and love, LG x." He also reposted the message on Instagram Stories.

The slur used by Gallagher has long been recognized as mocking East Asian people and their accents.

It gained further attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, when hate crimes against Asian communities increased around the world.

Liam Gallagher Apologizes Days Before Global Oasis Tour Begins

Gallagher has not directly addressed the meaning of the word he used, but his apology suggests he did not fully understand its impact.

The backlash comes at a sensitive time for the British rocker, as he and his brother Noel are set to reunite Oasis for the first time in 16 years, NME said.

The band kicks off its global "Oasis Live '25" tour this Friday, July 4, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

In the weeks leading up to the tour, Gallagher had been active online, sharing excitement about rehearsals.

He even praised a fan who jokingly played "Wonderwall" during a Green Day concert before being escorted off the stage. "Best song of the night," Gallagher wrote in response to the video.

Despite the controversy, fans remain excited about the reunion.The tour is bringing together familiar faces from Oasis, including Andy Bell, Gem Archer, and Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, along with a fresh addition—drummer Joey Waronker.

The tour is set to travel across the UK, Ireland, North America, Asia, and more.