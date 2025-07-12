Britney Spears Waves Off Drama After Smoking Incident on Flight from Mexico

Britney Spears is making headlines again—this time for a mid-air moment that caught the attention of airport officials.

The 42-year-old singer was involved in a minor incident during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles back in May, and new body cam footage shows how things played out after landing.

According to TMZ, Spears was seen on video walking off the plane calmly, waving to officials as she stepped onto the tarmac at LAX.

A US Customs officer on the scene told a nearby cop, "We get her all the time, today she obviously didn't take her meds. She's being very compliant; she's very nice, so to me right now, it's all good."

Sources claim the pop star tried to light a cigarette on the plane after reportedly drinking during the flight. Flight attendants told her to stop, and she did, but insiders say she was "difficult" during the exchange. No formal charges were filed, but Spears was given a warning once the plane landed.

Photos taken inside the plane showed Spears looking upset, with sunscreen visibly smeared on her arm.

A witness said she had a verbal disagreement with a flight attendant, though no physical confrontation occurred.

Britney Spears Defends Plane Behavior Amid Backlash

In response to the smoking claims, Spears said someone had told her it was okay to smoke onboard, so she believed she wasn't doing anything wrong, HindustanTimes said.

She also added that she felt the flight crew didn't like her from the start of the trip.

Despite how things looked inside the aircraft, Spears appeared relaxed and composed when she exited the plane, far from the chaotic image some earlier photos suggested.

The video has since gone viral, with fans and critics reacting online. While some expressed concern, others defended the singer, pointing out that she has made progress in her personal life since the end of her conservatorship.

This isn't the first time Spears has faced public scrutiny. Over the past few years, she's been in the spotlight for her behavior following the legal battle to end her conservatorship.

Even so, the "Toxic" singer continues to push forward, reportedly working on her music career and focusing on her health.