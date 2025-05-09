Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Reportedly Plans Shocking Book About Life With Pop Star: 'He Won't Hold Back'

Pop singer Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari is reportedly set to release a tell-all book about his "dysfunctional" seven-year relationship with the singer. The book is said to contain explosive revelations about their marriage, which ended in divorce in 2023 after 13 months.

Insiders tell Heat World that Asghari wants to let his side be known and explain what happened behind closed doors.

"Sam will lift the lid on what really went on inside Britney's home, and what happened during their marriage," an insider shared. "While he signed an NDA during their relationship, that has now been lifted, and Sam is determined to tell his side of the story."

Sources say Asghari's book will be a raw look at his life with Spears, but the dancer-turned-actor isn't out for revenge.

"Sam is not on any mission to destroy Britney or use this as a revenge attack. He still cares deeply about her well-being," the insider explained. "He wants to be as honest and raw as possible in this memoir, but he also wants to share a side of Britney that the rest of the world hasn't seen."

Asghari, a central figure in Spears' life during the extensively covered conservatorship battle, is hoping the book will not only be a means of redemption but also a way of extending an olive branch to his ex-wife.

"He hopes that this book will serve to not only set the record straight, but even be an olive branch to his ex, who he intends on portraying in the kindest light possible," the source added.

Ended In Divorce

Asghari, 31, and Spears, 43, met in 2016 on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video. The couple instantly hit it off, becoming official in early 2017. They got engaged in 2021 and held a lavish wedding in June 2022, following the end of Spears' 13-year conservatorship.

But despite their fairytale romance, the couple called it quits in July 2023, with Asghari filing for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." Spears said she was "a little shocked" by the break-up and that she "couldn't take the pain" anymore in a public statement. The divorce was settled in May 2024, and Asghari has since been dating real estate agent Brooke Irvine, whom he went public with in January 2025.