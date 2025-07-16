Desiree Perez Asks Judge to Punish Her Own Daughter Amid Threat Wave

Roc Nation is seeking to hold the CEO's daughter, Demoree Hadley, in contempt of court, claiming her recent online activity triggered a "firestorm" of threats and harassment against company executives and legal counsel.

According to court filings obtained by AllHipHop on Monday, Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, petitioned a Florida court to find Hadley in contempt after the 25-year-old allegedly violated a gag order by participating in a public interview and sharing related content on Instagram.

The company claims that her actions directly led to thousands of threatening messages targeting Perez and her legal team.

Hadley, who filed a lawsuit in May accusing Perez and Roc Nation of orchestrating her involuntary psychiatric commitment, has been barred from publicly discussing the case under a special court order.

The lawsuit alleges Perez leveraged her influence to hospitalize Hadley under Florida's Baker and Marchman Acts, claiming false concerns of drug abuse and suicidal behavior.

"[Hadley] and her husband's inappropriate social media posts...have created an untenable reality for multiple Defendants as well as their counsel, who face daily threats as a consequence of [Hadley's] and her husband's conduct," Roc Nation attorney Timothy A. Kolaya stated in court documents.

The conflict intensified after Hadley gave an interview to YouTuber Tasha K, which was later reposted on Hadley's Instagram page.

Roc Nation argued that the appearance and subsequent sharing violated the judge's gag order and were "affirmative efforts" to sway public opinion.

Hadley defended herself, telling the court that the video had been posted accidentally after Tasha K allegedly tagged her as a "collaborator," automatically sharing the clip to her account. "I didn't intentionally share the video," Hadley said, noting she deleted the post the same day.

Roc Nation rejected the explanation, contending that the post "was not accidental" and asserting, "There's no way it would appear on her account unless Demoree made that choice."

The case has drawn public attention as rap icon Nicki Minaj has publicly defended Hadley, accusing Roc Nation and Perez of employing similar tactics against her.

Minaj's involvement has amplified online speculation and fan backlash against the music powerhouse.

As of Tuesday, the court has yet to rule on Roc Nation's motion for contempt.

Sanctions or other legal penalties may be imposed if Hadley is found to have violated the order.

Perez and Roc Nation declined to comment further.

Since 1998, Roc Nation has evolved into a major entertainment company, co-founded by Jay-Z, which represents artists including Rihanna, J. Cole, and Megan Thee Stallion.