Dave Navarro Sparks Speculation He's Quitting Jane's Addiction After Onstage Fight Leads to Canceling the Entire Tour

Dave Navarro shared a cryptic message to Instagram after his onstage fight with his Jane's Addiction bandmate Perry Farrell on Friday, which led to the band abruptly canceling the remainder of their reunion tour on Monday.

During their show in Boston on Sept. 13, fans were shocked when Farrell -- Jane's Addiction's lead singer -- confronted Navarro in the middle of a song. After exchanging words, Farrell punched Navarro, prompting other band members and crew members to intervene and separate the two.

Jane's Addiction cancels remaining tour dates after Perry Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro during a Boston concert.

The band later canceled their planned show in Connecticut on Sept. 15. On Monday, the band shared that they are canceling the remainder of their reunion tour. "The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," the statement posted on the band's official Instagram page reads in part.

But a post on Navarro's Instagram page places the blame squarely on Farrell.

"Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our lead singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour," the statement reads on behalf of Navarro and all of his Jane's Addiction bandmates minus Farrell. "Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs. We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis."

On Sunday, Navarro also posted a picture with a guitar reading Jane's Addiction with the caption, "Goodnight...," leading some fans to speculate he was quitting the legendary rock band after the incident. Fans showered Navarro with support in the comments section.

"You handled that with immense grace + professionalism onstage. I'm sorry it happened to you in the first place though. 🤍," one comment reads.

"Big fan of you as a person & musician. Keep being you. @davenavarro Handled the situation very well," another comment reads.