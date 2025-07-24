Fat Joe Hits Back Hard With $15M Suit Against Alleged Extortionists Over Fake Sex Trafficking Claims

Rapper Fat Joe has filed a new lawsuit seeking $15 million in damages. He claims he lost over $10 million due to false allegations of sex trafficking and statutory rape.

Court documents obtained by AllHipHop reveal that Fat Joe accuses attorney Tyrone Blackburn and former hype man Terrance Dixon of running an extortion scheme with made-up claims.

These include allegations of a relationship with a 16-year-old girl and transporting her across state lines. He asserts that the accusations are completely false and harmful to his career and reputation.

The fallout was quick. Endorsement deals, TV appearances, and sponsorships fell apart. His podcast, Joe & Jada, lost three major advertisers, including one valued at $675,000.

A deal with a grooming brand resulted in $7 million in losses, and talks with national retailers ended abruptly.

Fat Joe also claims that the two men threatened to involve Homeland Security if he did not agree to a multimillion-dollar settlement.

Blackburn, who is already facing criticism for his legal strategies, was recently arrested for felony assault after allegedly hitting a process server with his car in connection to this case.

Fat Joe's complaint points to a pattern of misconduct. It also mentions previous court warnings about Blackburn's "salacious" and "inaccurate" filings.

The rapper is now seeking financial damages, an injunction, and accountability for what he describes as a deliberate and harmful smear campaign.