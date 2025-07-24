Ozzy Osbourne's Heartbreaking Final Words on Family and Dream for Toddler Grandson Days Before Passing Revealed

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away just 18 days after his last public appearance, shared his heartfelt hopes for the future during a farewell photoshoot.

He told friends that his greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his grandson, Sidney.

The 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman posed for pictures on July 4 with close friends, fellow rock stars, and family, including young Sidney sitting on his lap.

Longtime friend Ross Halfin captured the shoot as part of a celebration for Ozzy's final concert, Back To The Beginning, which has become the highest-grossing charity show in history.

"He was beaming," one musician recalled, remembering how Ozzy praised Sidney's musical talent. "He told us Sidney would be the next Osbourne star."

Although he looked frail, Ozzy was full of pride and emotion. "He said being a grandfather was now his greatest role," the source added. "It was clear family meant everything to him."

Ozzy's last show at Villa Park featured a legendary lineup, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tom Morello, and others.

The event, filmed for an upcoming Paramount documentary, now serves as a powerful farewell to the Prince of Darkness.

In a May interview, Ozzy hinted at stepping away from the spotlight, saying, "It's time for me to spend some time with my grandkids."

He did just that until the very end.