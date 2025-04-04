50 Cent Shares Disturbing Image of Lil Meech in Wheelchair, Ignites Dark Rumors Dragging Floyd Mayweather Jr, Rick Ross

50 Cent's latest social media post, which seems to imply possible substance abuse, has re-ignited his long-running beef with Big Meech + his son, Lil Meech.

The rapper and producer shared a series of images showing Lil Meech asleep in a wheelchair, with the caption set to Amy Winehouse's iconic song "Rehab."

In the post, which has attracted massive attention and discussions on Lil Meech's health, 50 Cent wrote: ""Damn, this is BAD. You believe me now? Oh, now you want to believe me, OK."

The post comes amid a series of claims made by 50 Cent regarding Lil Meech's alleged struggles with drug addiction.

He had earlier this year alleged that he'd sent the young actor to rehab when he was playing his father in the Starz series BMF.

50 Cent accuse Lil Meech of being a junkie & plays Amy Winehouse 'Rehab' in the background. 😳 pic.twitter.com/7VyhPvNKbg — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) April 1, 2025

In February, 50 alleged that Big Meech was uncomfortable with their relationship and accused him of downplaying his son's supposed drug use.

"I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe's [Lil Meech's] relationship," 50 Cent said in a previous Instagram post.

50 Cent revealed that he once placed Lil Meech in rehab and claimed that Big Meech was uncomfortable with the relationship between him and Lil Meech pic.twitter.com/0oMASELxk6 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 19, 2025

"People don't know I had to send MeMe to rehab. Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as f**k on set."

Despite these accusations, there have been no public incidents involving drugs related to Lil Meech, who previously faced legal trouble for a firearm found in his carry-on luggage but was quickly released.

50 Cent Drags Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Rick Ross

In addition to targeting Lil Meech, 50 Cent dragged Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Rick Ross into the controversy, sharing an image of the three and urging them to support Lil Meech.

"HELP. Help him out. You guys knew what you were doing. You used him, and now you're not gonna be there for him. SMH," he wrote.

As the feud continues to escalate, Lil Meech has yet to publicly respond to the latest accusations from 50 Cent.

The tension between the two has become a focal point in hip-hop culture, drawing attention from fans and media alike.