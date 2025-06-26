French Montana Ghosts Podcast After Question About Drake and Rick Ross Feud

French Montana recently left fans and podcast hosts shocked when he suddenly walked out during a recording.

The rapper, 40, was a guest on "Sited with Rah Ali" when he abruptly walked off after being asked about the current tension between his two famous friends — Drake and Rick Ross.

The interview started off on a positive note. According to someone present, Montana was in high spirits, discussing his journey in the music industry and a recent performance at the World Cup.

"He walked in and sat down, and they talked about his growth as an artist," the insider said.

But things quickly took a turn. According to PageSix, when host Rah Ali asked about his personal life, Montana calmly shut it down.

"I'll skip that. I just want to keep my private life my private life," he said. A source noted he seemed irritated from that point on.

The situation escalated when Ali brought up the feud between Drake and Rick Ross. Instead of responding, Montana removed his headset and handed it to the host.

"I'll be right back. I think I double parked my car outside," he said — and left the set. He never returned.

French Montana walks out of interview when asked about Drake and Rick Ross.



(🎥: Sited_Show/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/FLVylQGMFf — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 26, 2025

Cameras Roll as French Montana Exits Podcast Interview

Cameras from the podcast's production company, Onsite! Media, kept rolling to capture behind-the-scenes footage, Complex said.

As French Montana made his surprise exit from the podcast, he noticed the cameras were still rolling.

According to reports, he asked the cameraman to stop filming him as he walked out, clearly wanting some space in that moment.

French Montana has a history with both Drake and Rick Ross. The three teamed up back in 2012 on a track.

The ongoing feud between the two rappers has drawn attention in the hip-hop community, so fans were eager to hear Montana's take. But clearly, he wasn't willing to comment.

This isn't the first time French Montana has cut an interview short. Back in April, during an unexpected sit-down at an event, he walked off after being asked if he'd spoken to Diddy lately.

Montana, who was once signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records, reportedly responded, "Come on, man," and left without answering.

As of now, French Montana's team has not released any statement regarding his sudden exit from Rah Ali's show.