GloRilla Freed on Bond, Blasts Cops for Drug Charges After Home Was Robbed

Rapper GloRilla is speaking out after being arrested on felony drug charges in Georgia, following a break-in at her home while she was away.

25-year-old rapper GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail on July 22.

She's now facing charges for felony possession of marijuana and a Schedule I controlled substance after police reportedly found the drugs during a search of her home.

According to Billboard, the search happened after an attempted burglary on July 20, while GloRilla was in Indianapolis performing at the WNBA All-Star Game.

Despite being the victim of a home invasion, GloRilla says she was shocked to end up the only one arrested.

"CRAZY My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game," she posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects, they focus on some cannabis."

GloRilla’s home was burglarized by three suspects when she wasn’t home, then when the police came to check the property, they found weed. She was literally the a victim of a crime yet she was arrested and her assailants are out in the wind still. https://t.co/y6VphVsSS2 — Nia (@_niaspeaks) July 24, 2025

GloRilla Blasts Police for Arresting Her Instead of Robbery Suspects

In a follow-up post, she explained, "1. So no I wasn't busted. 2. My house got robbed. 3. I wasn't home."

She added, "Long story short my house gets home invaded and I'm the only one that gets arrested. So that's tea."

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared that three people broke into GloRilla's home shortly after 1:30 am on July 20, People said.

An armed person inside fired at the suspects, who fled the scene. Luckily, no one was injured during the incident. However, police have not made any arrests yet.

While on the scene, deputies said they smelled what they believed was illegal narcotics. That led to a search warrant, and officers said they found a "significant amount" of marijuana in the rapper's master bedroom.

GloRilla was officially charged but later released after posting a bond of $22,260. Her lawyer, Drew Findling, criticized the police response.

"This arrest is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become," Findling told Billboard. "This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable."

The arrest hasn't slowed down GloRilla's plans. She's set to headline her first "Glo Bash" concert in her hometown of Memphis on July 25 at FedEx Forum.

The event will also feature special appearances by Sexyy Red, Rob 49, and Muni Long.