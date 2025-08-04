Soulja Boy Faces New Legal Trouble Following LA Arrest on Weapons Charge

Rapper Soulja Boy is facing fresh legal problems after being arrested early Sunday morning in Los Angeles for allegedly having a firearm while being a felon.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 35-year-old artist, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over around 2:35 am at the corner of Melrose Avenue and Genesee Avenue.

During the traffic stop, officers say they noticed a gun inside the vehicle.

Following an investigation, Soulja Boy was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm — a felony offense, Billboard said.

It remains unclear why the vehicle was stopped initially, and no other arrests or additional details about the weapon have been released.

Online records reveal that Soulja Boy was officially booked early Sunday morning at 6:18 am.

Rapper Soulja Ordered to Pay $4M in Assault Case

This arrest adds to a growing list of legal troubles for the rapper. According to People, earlier this year, a California court ruled that he must pay almost $4 million in damages after a jury held him responsible in a lawsuit with a former personal assistant.

The woman accused him of sexual assault and being held against her will during a 2021 incident.

In a statement released at the time of the April ruling, Soulja Boy denied the accusations, saying, "I never done any of the things they're accusing me of."

His legal team added that they believed the trial was unfair and said they intended to appeal the verdict.

This isn't the first time the rapper has had legal trouble. Back in 2019, he spent 240 days in jail after breaking probation from a 2014 weapons case.

He also faced a court order in 2023 to pay ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers over $470,000 after being found liable in a separate assault and kidnapping lawsuit.

Just hours before his latest arrest, Soulja Boy had been active on social media, posting clips from his birthday celebration at Poppy nightclub and time spent at his SODMG store in Los Angeles.

He also shared moments from inside a music studio, where he's been working on new material.