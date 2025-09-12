Young Thug's Leaked Calls Expose Kodak Black's Bold Move on Mariah The Scientist While He's Behind Bars

New leaked recordings and social media posts have renewed attention on the relationship turmoil between rappers Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist after an exchange in which Mariah said she rejected advances from Kodak Black.

In a clip shared by Livebitez on Instagram, Mariah the Scientist is heard telling Young Thug that Kodak Black messaged her, saying he was "f---ed up" about her. Mariah read the alleged message aloud and described references to Young Thug's own legal troubles stemming from the YSL RICO case. She told Young Thug she turned Kodak's attempt to flirt down and said the Florida rapper had behaved similarly when they first met.

The brief clip is one of several recent leaks tied to phone and jail call recordings that have circulated online since 2023. Young Thug, whose legal battle with prosecutors has been a persistent topic in hip-hop circles, has faced public scrutiny after other leaked recordings in which he admitted to infidelity.

The fallout from those recordings prompted Young Thug to issue a public apology to Mariah the Scientist last month. "My baby I was wrong and I'm sorry for what I put u through," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven't lost u forever... everybody leave her out of this please she's an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

Mariah responded indirectly on her Instagram Story by quoting lyrics from her new album, Hearts Sold Separately. She posted lines from the song "Rainy Days" that read in part, "Tell me, 'Love and hatred doesn't coexist' / Surely I'll reply 'That's what resentment is,'" and "I was naive, not ignorant / So much for my innocence now." The lyrics convey hurt and a recalibration of trust, themes that have been present in her public remarks about the relationship.

Representatives for Young Thug, Mariah the Scientist and Kodak Black did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Industry observers say the leaks and social-media exchanges underscore how private disputes among public figures can spill into broader conversations about accountability, mental health and the interplay of fame and personal relationships. The episodes have also reignited debate among fans and commentators over the ethics of sharing private recordings, especially when they involve legal circumstances.

Young Thug still has unresolved legal issues. The rapper has been linked to a high-profile racketeering case in Atlanta that has drawn extensive coverage and multiple leaks of recorded conversations. Kodak Black, who has his own legal history, has not acknowledged the specific message Mariah described.

As the story continues to play out on social platforms and in entertainment news cycles, both artists are likely to face ongoing public scrutiny. For now, the recorded exchange and Mariah's lyrical reply have deepened interest in the couple's status and the broader consequences of leaked private communications in the music industry.