Disgraced Christian Singer Michael Tait Hit with Claim of 1,000+ Sexual Assault Victims

In a shocking escalation of allegations, a man accusing former Newsboys and DC Talk singer Michael Tait of sexual assault believes there could be more than 1,000 victims.

The revelation comes just two months after multiple men went public with similar claims against the Christian music figure.

According to Billboard, Shawn Davis, who alleges that Tait drugged and raped him in 2003, is leading a legal case and urging others to step forward.

He told sources that police in Brentwood, Tennessee, are currently investigating the singer.

"We're trying to head this and do everything we can in our power to take him down," Davis said. "Ultimately, the goal is to see him go to prison. We need every single victim possible to come forward."

The latest developments follow investigative reports published in June by TheRoysReport, which accused Tait of grooming, drugging, and molesting multiple individuals over decades.

The allegations have shocked fans, as Tait's career was built on music that often championed moral values.

Shortly after those reports, Tait issued a statement on Instagram titled "My Confession."

In it, he admitted to years of "reckless and destructive behavior," acknowledging that he abused cocaine, drank heavily, and at times "touched men in an unwanted sensual way."

Michael Tait Accuser Claims Christian Singer Has More Than 1,000 Sexual Assault Victims: ‘The Goal Is to See Him Go to Prison’https://t.co/CajdApeYGW — billboard (@billboard) August 8, 2025

Randall Crawford Urges More Victims to Speak Out Against Tait

Tait claimed he is now sober and seeking treatment. His accusers, however, say the statement falls far short of accountability.

Randall Crawford, who alleges Tait drugged and assaulted him in 2000, believes the singer acted for years without consequence because he felt "invincible."

Crawford described the experience as deeply traumatic, affecting her on every level — spiritually, mentally, and physically. She pointed to the damage caused and urged other victims to speak out.

Jason Jones, another accuser and a music manager, also dismissed Tait's statement as self-serving.

He claims his career was "blacklisted" in the 1990s after he spoke out against the singer. "I saw nothing but protection for himself," Jones told People.

The accusers say they hope their testimonies will encourage others to speak up and push more artists to publicly denounce Tait. Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has already expressed her wish for the Christian music industry to "crumble" for enabling such abuse.

For Crawford, the battle carries a personal weight. He said the ordeal ruined his career and left him carrying shame for years, though he now believes he has nothing to be ashamed of.