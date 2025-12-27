The Cure Guitarist Perry Bamonte Dies at 65 Over Christmas Break Following Short Illness

Perry Bamonte, longtime guitarist and keyboardist for iconic goth rock band The Cure, has died at the age of 65 over the Christmas break, the band announced on Friday.

According to The Cure's official statement, Bamonte passed away at home after a brief illness.

"It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas," the band wrote.

"Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm-hearted and vital part of The Cure story. Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be very greatly missed."

Bamonte, born on September 3, 1960, in London, first joined The Cure as a roadie in 1984 before officially becoming a full-time member in 1990 following keyboardist Roger O'Donnell's departure, Billboard reported.

Over the years, he played guitar, six-string bass, and keyboards on several of the band's landmark albums, including 1992's Grammy-nominated Wish, which featured the hit "Friday I'm in Love," 1996's "Wild Mood Swings," 2000's "Bloodflowers," and 2004's self-titled album.

"He rejoined The Cure in 2022, playing another 90 shows, some of the best in the band's history, culminating with "The Show of a Lost World" concert in London on November 1, 2024," the band's tribute noted.

This final performance was filmed for "The Cure: The Show of a Lost World," a concert film now available in cinemas and on home video.

The Cure guitarist Perry Bamonte dead at 65 after a ‘short illness’ https://t.co/lodlbPkdfn pic.twitter.com/uKS53E2uoV — New York Post (@nypost) December 26, 2025

The Cure Mourns Death of Perry "Teddy" Bamonte

Bamonte left the band in 2005 after more than 400 performances over 14 years, only to return nearly two decades later to continue contributing to the group's live shows.

In 2019, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside The Cure, with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor delivering the induction speech.

During his tenure with The Cure, Bamonte played a crucial role in the band's development and sustained influence on modern rock.

According to CBS News, from their breakthrough with "Disintegration" to his later work on "Songs of a Lost World," he helped shape the sound that inspired countless musicians, including Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, My Chemical Romance, The Smashing Pumpkins, Phoebe Bridgers, and Oasis.

Fans and fellow musicians have already begun sharing tributes to Bamonte's creativity, warmth, and dedication.

The Cure's official statement concluded by emphasizing Bamonte's lasting impact: "Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm-hearted and vital part of The Cure story. He will be very greatly missed."