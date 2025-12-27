Cardi B Not Seen in Stefon Diggs' Christmas Posts as NFL Star Shares Rare Photos of His Kids

Stefon Diggs celebrated Christmas with his children, but Cardi B was notably absent from his holiday posts.

The New England Patriots wide receiver shared a series of Instagram Story photos featuring three of his kids, highlighting moments of the day spent with them.

In one photo, Diggs stands beside a Christmas tree holding one of his baby boys. He captioned the image, "One of my boys first Christmas," though he did not mention the child's mother, PageSix reported.

Another post showed him cuddling his daughter Charliee, whom he shares with Instagram model Aileen Lopera.

Diggs also re-shared a post from Cardi B's Instagram, where she is pictured holding their newborn son, whom they welcomed in November.

Despite this, the NFL star hinted that he spent the holiday separately from Cardi, captioning the post, "Miss Yaw!!!" and joking, "Don't be squeezing him too tight you making him soft [smirking emoji mending heart emoji]."

Cardi B, 33, spent Christmas Eve with her three children from her estranged husband Offset: daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 1, and son Wave, 4.

The rapper recently filed for divorce from the Migos rapper for the second time in 2024, citing repeated infidelities.

Cardi B Customizes Christmas Trees for Her Kids

Cardi shared videos showing how she customized Christmas trees for each child, including football-themed decorations for her newborn with Diggs.

According to SportingNews, she captioned the post, "Merry Christmas Eve FROM ME AND MY CUBS."

Fans took notice of Diggs not spending the holiday with Cardi and their son, sparking reactions on social media.

Some criticized him for prioritizing other children over his newborn, while others defended the NFL star, noting he has other children who also deserve quality time during the holidays.

Diggs is father to 9-year-old Nova, whom he shares with ex Tyler-Marie, and Charliee with Aileen Lopera.

Cardi and Diggs first fueled romance rumors in February 2025 and went Instagram-official in June.

The couple welcomed their first child together in November after Cardi announced her pregnancy in September. Around the same time, a paternity test confirmed Diggs fathered Lopera's newborn daughter, Charliee.

While the couple appears to have spent the holiday separately, Diggs made sure to include Cardi and their son in his Instagram Story, signaling he did not forget about them.