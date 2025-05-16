Smokey Robinson Faces Criminal Probe Amid $50 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Music icon Smokey Robinson is currently under criminal investigation following serious allegations made by four former housekeepers.

The accusations, which include claims of rape and sexual misconduct, are part of a $50 million civil lawsuit recently filed against him.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday that its Special Victims Bureau has opened a case involving "criminal allegations" against Robinson, whose real name is William Robinson.

The department added that the investigation is still in its early stages and declined to give further details.

According to RollingStone, the criminal probe follows a civil lawsuit filed earlier this month by four women who worked as housekeepers for Robinson at his homes in the San Fernando Valley and Las Vegas.

All four plaintiffs are listed as Jane Does in the complaint and claim they were afraid to report the alleged abuse earlier because they feared losing their jobs and were concerned about their immigration status.

In the lawsuit, the women accuse Robinson of isolating them and forcing himself on them multiple times between 2007 and 2024.

Two of the women say they were assaulted more than 20 times, while another said she was assaulted at least seven times in just one year before quitting.

Four former housekeepers filed a $50 million lawsuit against Smokey Robinson, accusing him of sexual assault, harassment, wage violations, and creating a hostile work environment, which he denies. Law&Crime's Elizabeth Millner @_emillner has the updates in this case. pic.twitter.com/mXKCG9zsO3 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 12, 2025

Smokey Robinson's Wife Also Named in Hostile Workplace Lawsuit

"We believe that Mr. Robinson is a serial and sick rapist, and must be stopped," said John Harris, one of the attorneys representing the women, during a recent press conference. His legal team says they are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

The $50 million lawsuit also names Robinson's wife, Frances, as a co-defendant. She is accused of creating a hostile work environment, negligence, and emotional abuse.

The suit further claims that Frances Robinson used slurs and berated staff while making them work long hours without proper pay, HuffPost said.

Robinson's attorney, Christopher Frost, has firmly rejected all the allegations, stating that his client denies any wrongdoing.

He said the women only filed a police report after launching the civil lawsuit. Robinson's legal team expressed support for the ongoing investigation, saying they believe it will ultimately clear him of any wrongdoing.

He added that the timing of the police report raises questions and accused the plaintiffs of hiding behind anonymity. "Exposure to the truth is a powerful thing," Frost said.