Chris Brown Accused of Leaving Housekeeper to Bleed After Vicious Dog Attack— Singer's Defense Sparks Outrage

Chris Brown is facing renewed scrutiny after a civil lawsuit filed by a former housekeeper alleges the singer left her bleeding on his Los Angeles driveway following a vicious dog attack — claims Brown denies in sworn court filings that have prompted public outrage.

According to HotNewHipHop, the lawsuit, filed by Maria Avila, stems from an incident on Dec. 12, 2020. Avila alleges she was viciously attacked by a large brown dog while taking out the trash at Brown's Los Angeles residence.

Her complaint says Brown briefly came outside, stood over her while speaking on the phone and then walked away, leaving her "bleeding to death" until she received help. Avila says she required emergency surgery and now suffers permanent injuries, including disfigurement, nerve damage and partial loss of vision.

Rolling Stone reported that in a deposition filed with the court, Brown denied those descriptions. He said he did not see blood or hear Avila scream, and that he bent down to check whether she was breathing before securing the dogs and summoning security. "I didn't touch her. I bent down and I looked, I was making sure she was breathing. And then from there, I ran and put the dogs away and yelled and told the security guard to come over," Brown testified.

Brown's legal team has asked the court to dismiss portions of Avila's claim, including requests for punitive damages and compensation for intentional infliction of emotional distress. Attorneys for Brown argue there is no evidence he acted with malice and that portions of Avila's complaint are exaggerated. A judge has not yet ruled on those motions.

Avila's lawyers contend Brown's actions — or alleged inaction — warrant full accountability. In court papers, they say the attack resulted in substantial medical bills, long-term physical impairment and emotional trauma. If Avila prevails, Brown could face significant financial liability.

As per Billboard, the case is one of several legal disputes involving Brown, who has been subject to lawsuits and public controversy over the years. News of his deposition and the motion to limit damages ignited social media debate, with critics accusing the singer of neglect and others urging caution until the court hears more evidence.

Reached through a spokesperson, Brown's team declined additional comment beyond filings. Avila's attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

The civil action is separate from any criminal inquiry; prosecutors have not charged Brown in connection with the December 2020 incident. The litigation, however, could move forward if the judge allows Avila's claims to survive the defense motions.

A hearing date on the pending motions has not been reported.