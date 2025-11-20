Diddy's Fort Dix Horror: Ex-Prisoner Claims Mogul Faces Insane Inmates, Midnight Orgies and Guards Turning a Blind Eye to Sex Rings

Diddy faces the harsh realities of life inside Fort Dix federal prison, where former inmate Joe Giudice described an environment rife with violence, mental instability, and rampant sexual misconduct.

Giudice, who spent 41 months at the New Jersey facility from 2016 to 2019 for a federal fraud conviction, gave a firsthand account of daily chaos that he says may be witnessed by the music mogul. According to Giudice, the prison's atmosphere is always unpredictable and sometimes disturbing.

Giudice recounted his daily routines and the shocking scenes he frequently witnessed. "I got up at, like, three or four in the morning to go to the bathroom and you would see the craziest things in there, people you would never imagine," Giudice told Page Six.

He further described an environment in which inmate behavior often goes unchecked. He recalled a lack of guard intervention during nighttime activity. "[The guards] hear the shower going at night, and they just look the other way," he said.

Giudice also spoke about the violence he had witnessed among the inmates. His statement begins with an observation that led him to confirm conflict even over very trivial matters. "I've seen people get stabbed over an onion. You ain't in there with the most stable people," he said.

Per AllHipHop, another former inmate echoed the same sentiment by describing Fort Dix as chaotic and volatile. "I was there a day and a half, and I [told a] kid [I just met], 'This isn't a jail, this is an insane asylum!' and he agreed. It was a zoo," said another inmate.

Despite these accounts, Giudice believes Diddy may fare well if he avoids drawing attention. "As long as he keeps a low profile and doesn't try to act like a big shot, he'll be fine," Giudice said.

Diddy was moved to Fort Dix from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being convicted in July on two counts relating to prostitution. While he dodged more serious convictions, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, he received 50 months in prison for transportation for prostitution violations.

Fort Dix is a low-security facility that has housed high-profile white-collar offenders like Martin Shkreli. Diddy will likely stay there until his projected release in June 2028.