Country Star Spencer Hatcher Postpones Shows After Mother's Fatal Home Attack

Country singer Spencer Hatcher is mourning the sudden and heartbreaking loss of his mother, Holly Hatcher, who was killed during a violent home invasion in Virginia on August 3.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Kevin Walker broke into the Hatcher home and fatally stabbed Holly, 62, a longtime local schoolteacher.

Her husband, Michael Hatcher, 65, was also attacked but managed to retrieve a handgun from his vehicle and shoot Walker, killing him in an apparent act of self-defense, ENews said.

When deputies arrived, they found Michael injured and Holly with multiple stab wounds inside the home.

Authorities say the attack appears to have been completely random, with no known connection between Walker and the Hatchers.

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson described the incident as "highly unusual" and unlike anything he had seen in over 30 years of law enforcement.

Investigators later learned that Walker's erratic behavior began two days earlier. He had checked into a campsite at Endless Caverns in the Shenandoah Valley, toured the caverns, and later purchased a sleeping bag and large knife from Walmart.

The next day, his vehicle was found abandoned after allegedly ramming into a store at the RV park.

Spencer Hatcher Thanks Fans, Asks for Privacy Following Loss

Despite a search using patrol units and a drone, authorities were unable to locate him before the fatal home invasion.

According to DailyMail, Spencer, 28, announced on Instagram that he would postpone three scheduled performances, including appearances at the VOA Country Music Fest in Ohio and the Rockingham County Fair in Virginia.

"It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that—due to a monumental loss in our family—I must cancel my upcoming shows," he wrote, thanking fans for their support and asking for privacy.

Michael Hatcher also spoke publicly on August 7, expressing gratitude for the community's outpouring of kindness.

"There's no way for you to know the trauma and the pain... Each of you have made it much more bearable through your love and support," he said, his right arm bandaged from injuries sustained during the attack.

Holly Hatcher had served as a teacher in rural Virginia for 19 years. Rockingham County Public Schools remembered her as a devoted educator who "poured her heart into her work" and made a lasting impact on students and colleagues.