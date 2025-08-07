Kelly Clarkson Halts Vegas Residency to Support Kids Amid Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Health Battles

Kelly Clarkson has postponed her remaining Las Vegas residency shows to care for her children as her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, continues to deal with serious health issues.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Clarkson wrote on social media Wednesday.

The "American Idol" alum has two kids with Blackstock: 11-year-old River, and 9-year-old Remington. They ended their marriage in 2022, after parting ways in 2020.

Talk Show Absences and Legal Fallout

Earlier this year, Clarkson missed ten episodes of her daytime talk show without explanation. She later hinted at challenges balancing work and parenting, telling Kylie Kelce on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast that her children seem to give their father more leeway for missing time with them.

"Isn't it funny though how different it is? Even from a young age, we didn't teach them, just innately you're like... he's allowed to be somewhere, but you're not?" she said. "That is like real interesting. Yeah, there's a lot that I keep in."

The split settlement gave Blackstock a one-time payment of $1.3 million, plus $45,000 every month for the kids. Clarkson also had to give $115,000 each month for her ex until January 2024.

They agreed to joint custody, though the children primarily live with Clarkson in Los Angeles.

Recent Financial Settlement

In 2023, the California Labor Commissioner found that Blackstock took fees he shouldn't have, and awarded Clarkson $2.6 million. She had argued he acted as an unlicensed talent agent by securing work for her during their marriage.

In May 2024, the two reached a private settlement over remaining disputes related to commissions going back more than a decade. Terms of that agreement were not made public.

Clarkson has not commented if canceled shows will be rescheduled later. Her team hasn't revealed any refund plans.

The singer did her last show in Las Vegas on July 11. Clarkson hasn't said if she'll be back on her talk show every day come fall.