Jennifer Lopez Makes Awkward Reaction to A-Rod's Alleged Flings on Live TV: 'I'm Done'

Jennifer Lopez was once again at the center of controversy lately after being asked to speak on her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez's rumored clandestine communications with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy, something whose news fans believed was well buried.

The pop star guested on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Oct. 15, where she played the game "Plead the Fifth." While in the segment, Cohen grilled Lopez about whether cheating rumors between Rodriguez and LeCroy were what had ended their relationship.

Cohen posed directly, "It came up at a Southern Charm reunion a few years ago: That your ex A-Rod was DMing one of the cast members. And there was a lot of speculation in the press or on the show that somehow led to your breakup. Is there anything you can speak to about that?."

Taking a long time-out before finally speaking, Lopez let out a heavy sigh. "You know, I really have nothing to say about my personal life anymore. I feel like ... I'm done with that."

The singer's response was greeted by applause from the studio audience. Grinning, Lopez responded zestfully, "Yes! Support!"

Fans were split in their reaction on social media. One commenter under The New York Post's coverage of the moment said, "Who can blame Alex?" Another said, "Lopez is all about her physical attributes so I will make a comment in that light: She is trying to do what Madonna did. Alex dodged a bullet."

According to Atlanta Black Star, Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017, became engaged in 2019, and canceled their wedding in 2021 after twice postponing it. Their statement then was, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so."

Gossip about the break-up of their relationship first cropped up in season seven of "Southern Charm" when Craig Conover had accused LeCroy of "flying around the country sleeping with married men – ex-MLB players."

LeCroy acknowledged at the reunion of the show, "He contacted me and, yes, we DM'd, but other than that, there was nothing. I've never physically seen him, touched him."

During a subsequent 2023 interview, LeCroy came out on the "Pillows and Beers" podcast that Rodriguez "kept on FaceTiming" her multiple times a day, though she maintained nothing physical transpired.

In spite of Rodriguez's crew denial, the incident still remains in pop culture history — and Lopez's stammer on Cohen's show has once again pushed the tale back into the spotlight.