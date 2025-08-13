Sean Kingston Begs Judge for No Prison Time in $1 Million Wire Fraud Case

Sean Kingston is asking a federal judge to let him serve his sentence at home instead of behind bars for his role in a $1 million wire fraud scheme.

The 35-year-old singer, best known for his 2007 hit "Beautiful Girls," is set to be sentenced Friday after being found guilty alongside his mother, Janice Turner, earlier this year.

Kingston's new court filing says he is "deeply remorseful" and wants the chance to repay his victims while staying under house arrest.

According to RollingStone, his lawyers argue the official sentencing recommendation of five to six years in prison is too harsh, asking instead for no more than 24 to 30 months — or preferably full home confinement.

They point to the non-violent nature of the crime, Kingston's history of charitable work, and his role as the sole provider for many family members.

The plea comes just weeks after Turner received a five-year federal prison sentence for her part in the same scheme.

Prosecutors said the pair targeted multiple vendors between April 2023 and March 2024, luring them with promises of payment for luxury goods including a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade, $480,000 worth of jewelry, a 232-inch LED TV, and a luxury bed.

Instead, they allegedly sent fake wire transfer receipts and then stopped responding when the funds never arrived.

Sean Kingston Cites Good Deeds in Plea for Leniency

Court records show Kingston often used his celebrity status to gain trust, inviting victims to his high-end South Florida homes before the deals turned fraudulent.

A jury convicted both mother and son in March after just four hours of deliberation.

In his filing, Kingston — whose legal name is Kisean Anderson — says he has been productive while on house arrest, working in his home studio and earning money to pay back victims, TheBlast reported.

Several acquaintances, from music collaborators to a local grocery store clerk, submitted letters describing his good character and contributions to the community.

"Mr. Anderson accepted responsibility in this case and has made all the positive steps toward learning and growing from this situation," his legal team wrote.

They argue that keeping him out of prison will allow him to both care for his family and continue paying restitution.

Prosecutors, however, have not indicated whether they will support the request.

Kingston remains free on a $100,000 bond until his sentencing, which will be overseen by US District Judge David S. Leibowitz in Fort Lauderdale.