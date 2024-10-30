Metro Boomin Assaulted and Impregnated Woman Following 2016 Studio Visit, Lawsuit Alleges

Allegations of sexual assault have been leveled against Metro Boomin from an incident that occurred in 2016.

As reported by TMZ, the lawsuit implicates the 31-year-old music producer, whose real name is Leland Wayne, in a legal complaint filed by Vanessa LeMaistre.

LeMaistre is requesting damages for the emotional distress and trauma she went through after the alleged assault.

She remembered how she had fallen into a severe depression after losing her nine-month-old baby. Legal documents indicate that she had a positive rapport with the "Like That" collaborator during a visit to Las Vegas in 2016.

Following their encounter, Boomin invited her to visit him at a Los Angeles recording studio and reportedly witnessing him consuming significant quantities of codeine, prompting concern from his associates about the potential risks associated with the substance.

LeMaistre also revealed an event from September 2016 that happened in the studio where she consumed half of a Xanax tablet and a shot of liquor while battling persistent feelings of depression due to her son's death.

The combination of substances ultimately led her to lose consciousness on a nearby couch.

Upon awaking from her blackout, Boomin told her they were in a Beverly Hills hotel room. LeMaistre said she had no recollection of how she got there.

LeMaistre later became pregnant after the encounter and assumed that Boomin was likely the father since he was the only person she had been intimate with during that period.

She later confirmed that she decided to terminate the pregnancy in November 2016.

Furthermore, LeMaistre said in the documents that she believed Boomin referred to their situation in the song "Rap Saved Me," a collab released in 2017 featuring Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and Offset.

However, in a statement to TMZ, Boomin's lawyer, Lawrence Hinkle II, said, "This is a pure shakedown."

"These are false accusations. Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago, and he refuses to pay her now. Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails."