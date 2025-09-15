Consequence Reveals How Kid Cudi's Meltdown Sabotaged Drake & Kanye West's Dream Collab

Rapper and longtime Kanye West collaborator Consequence has caused backlash on social media after implying that Kid Cudi was to blame for the highly rumored Kanye West and Drake collaborative album never materializing.

While tweeting and spreading his words via fans and media outlets such as Kurrco, Consequence seemed to refer to the 2016 Kid Cudi and Drake beef by insinuating it had a direct impact on Kanye West's mental health and ruined the project.

"And the reason we didn't get this Game Changing project... Is because a Kid... Needed to see Ghosts smh," Consequence posted.

""So he got bro to take Pills and rant on stage which landed him in the Psych ward. More Triggering Truth To Tell."

The message had a throwback photo of Kanye and Drake with the caption, "That verse is crazy," with the implication of what might have been.

Rumors of a Kanye West and Drake collaborative album began circulating in 2016 following the two collaborating closely on The Life of Pablo and hinting at joint performances and promotional billboards. The album was never forthcoming, though.

Consequence reports that the collaboration could have been foiled by Kanye's collaboration on Kids See Ghosts, his collaborative album with Kid Cudi that released in 2018, and its attendant drama.

The use of 'ranting on stage' is a reference to West's notorious meltdown during a November 2016 Sacramento concert when he suddenly cut the performance short after mentioning Drake, DJ Khaled, and others, resulting in his hospitalization shortly thereafter.

Kid Cudi and Drake were going back and forth at the time in a feud ignited by a series of tweets from Cudi blasting rappers for their utilization of ghostwriters while Drake was fighting with Meek Mill.

"Everyone thinks they're soooo great. Talkin top 5 and be having 30 people write songs for them," Cudi tweeted.

"My tweet[s] apply to who they apply. Ye, Drake, whoever."

While Kanye briefly distanced himself from Cudi over the tweets, they later reconciled.

Drake, however, retaliated with the controversial track 'Two Birds, One Stone,' where he took aim at Cudi's struggles with addiction and mental health.

"You were the man on the moon / Now you just go through your phases... You stay xann'd and perk'd up / So when reality set in, you don't gotta face it," Drake rapped.

Consequence's fresh remarks have re-ignited discussion among fans regarding who, if anybody, is really responsible for the abandoned collaboration between two of hip-hop's largest players.