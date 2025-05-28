Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Said He'd 'Kill' Kid Cudi After Cassie Romance Discovery

Shocking claims surfaced in court this week as Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant, Capricorn Clark, testified that the music mogul allegedly threatened to kill rapper Kid Cudi after learning about his relationship with Cassie Ventura.

According to Clark's testimony on May 27 during Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial, the incident took place in December 2011.

Clark told the jury that Combs stormed into her apartment looking furious and armed. "He said, 'Get dressed, we're going to go kill Mescudi,'" she recalled, referring to Kid Cudi by his legal name, Scott Mescudi. She claimed she refused, but Combs forced her to join him anyway.

Clark, who worked for Combs and was also creative director for Ventura, said that she feared for both Cudi and Cassie's safety. She told the court that she later called Ventura during the drive to warn her: "He brought me with a gun to Cudi's house to kill him."

Once at Kid Cudi's residence, Clark stayed in the car while Combs allegedly went inside with a security guard.

According to BBC, Mescudi had previously testified that Combs broke into his home and, separately, that his Porsche was once destroyed by a Molotov cocktail—an attack he suspected Combs was behind.

Diddy’s ex-assistant Capricorn Clark testifies that he kidnapped her and threatened to kill Kid Cudi. pic.twitter.com/EwuEdMVMH5 — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 27, 2025

Diddy Allegedly Beat Cassie After Confrontation Over Kid Cudi

Clark further alleged that after returning from Cudi's house, Combs took her phone, called the last number dialed, and forced her to contact Cassie again. He reportedly told Ventura he wouldn't let Clark go unless she met with them.

When the group returned to Combs' home, Clark testified that he brutally beat Ventura. "He repeatedly kicked her," she said, adding that Cassie silently cried and curled into a fetal position, ENews said.

Clark said she didn't call the police but informed Ventura's mother, saying, "'He's beating the [expletive] out of your daughter. I can't call the police, but you can.'"

Clark said her involvement in the situation cost her everything. She claimed she was fired in 2012, and that Combs told her she would "never work again." She added that he said, "He would make me kill myself."

Combs, who dated Ventura on and off for more than a decade, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Kid Cudi's testimony and Clark's detailed account both paint a disturbing picture of Combs' alleged behavior, adding new weight to the growing list of accusations against the Bad Boy Records founder.