T-Hood Death Investigation Focuses on Domestic Dispute, Self-Defense Claim

Gwinnett County police say the death of Atlanta rapper T-Hood is now being looked at as a possible case of self-defense.

Police say the incident began after a domestic dispute at a home in unincorporated Snellville, Georgia.

Investigators say, a female victim was physically injured during the dispute.

According to Complex, the suspected shooter, identified as Ky Frost — son of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost — reportedly arrived after the altercation and "separated himself from the residence before the shooting occurred."

According to police, Frost remained at the scene after the shooting and has been working with investigators, along with other witnesses.

They are now working to determine whether the shooting was legally justified under Georgia's self-defense laws.

ATL rapper T-Hood 33, has passed away after a reported domestic dispute and shooting at his Lilburn home🙏🏾🕊️He was dating Kirk Frost’s daughter and while the streets are saying it’s connected, police haven’t confirmed any link👀🙏🏾🕊️#thood #kirkfrost #rasheedafrost #hiphopculture… pic.twitter.com/78iV2mzEpY — JViews (@jviewsdaily) August 10, 2025

T-Hood's Girlfriend Speaks Out After Fatal Shooting, Denies Rumors

T-Hood, born Tevin Hood, was shot at his Georgia home on Friday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

His mother told TMZ he was the victim and said she knows who the shooter is.

Reports say Hood was dating the Frosts' oldest daughter, Kelsie Frost. Sources say the domestic dispute involved Kelsie before the fatal shooting occurred.

Following his death, Kelsie addressed the tragedy on Instagram, rejecting what she called "conspiracy theories" about her role in the incident. She denied claims that she had asked her brothers to confront Hood.

"I can't sit back and let the narrative being created go on," she wrote. "The love of my life is GONE. The man I lay with and cuddle every single night... is no longer here. So as I want to ask for respect and privacy, I won't because I will always defend my baby. I don't condone this in any way, shape, form, or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don't wish this on anyone."

Police have not yet announced any charges, and the case remains active. Officials are reviewing all evidence to determine what led to the shooting and whether Frost acted in self-defense.