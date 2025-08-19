Calvin Harris Addresses Claims He's Feuding With Miley Cyrus Over Unreleased Track

Calvin Harris is putting an end to speculation that he and Miley Cyrus are at odds over a scrapped collaboration.

Over the weekend, the 41-year-old DJ and producer shared a TikTok preview of a new track called "Ocean," featuring an unnamed female vocalist. "I love it," he wrote in the caption.

But fans quickly noticed the beat sounded familiar. Many recalled that Harris had teased the same song more than a year ago, only that time with Miley, 32, on the vocals.

According to JustJared, curious followers filled the comment section with questions. "What happened to the one with Miley????" one fan asked, while another admitted, "I love Miley's version more."

Harris initially fueled the chatter with playful responses, joking "Tell her," when pressed about the missing Cyrus version. To another user who asked about it, he simply replied, "I do not know."

The vague comments sparked rumors of tension between the two artists. Some speculated that the re-recording meant there was behind-the-scenes drama, with one follower even suggesting, "This was Miley's team fault? because the OG vibe was amazing."

Fans Relieved as Harris Denies Fallout With Miley Cyrus

Harris quickly stepped in to set the record straight. Denying any feud, he clarified: "Nah it was my bad... crossed wires." He followed up with another message of reassurance, writing, "I love Miley."

The exchange eased fears among fans who thought the collaboration had soured the pair's relationship.

While the "Flowers" singer has not addressed the situation directly, Harris' words suggest the decision to rework the track had more to do with logistics than personal disagreements.

As of now, it remains unclear if the version of "Ocean" featuring Cyrus will ever be officially released.

Harris did not provide further details, but his insistence on having "no bad blood" appears to have settled the speculation, ENews said.

Cyrus, meanwhile, has been candid in recent interviews about the boundaries she sets in her career.

Speaking on David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" in 2024, she explained that she keeps her celebrity circle small and rarely feels at home in traditional industry spaces.

"It just doesn't feel like my people when I'm in that room," she said, though she noted she makes exceptions for close friendships, including Beyoncé, with whom she collaborated on "Cowboy Carter."