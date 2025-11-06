Calvin Harris Is Back in Vegas with a Massive Two-Year Residency at Wynn Las Vegas

Calvin Harris is officially back on the Las Vegas Strip — and this time, he's staying for a while.

The Grammy-winning DJ and producer has signed a two-year exclusive residency with Wynn Las Vegas, marking a major return to the city that helped shape his global career.

As part of the deal, Harris will perform both late-night sets at XS Nightclub and daytime pool parties at Encore Beach Club, starting January 16, 2026.

According to Billboard, two additional shows are scheduled for February 13 and 21, with more dates to follow.

"Calvin Harris is a legend whose influence on music and nightlife is undeniable," said Ryan Jones, Vice President of Wynn Nightlife.

"This residency reflects Wynn Nightlife's dedication to curating unforgettable experiences and maintaining our position as the leader in nightlife."

The announcement brings Harris back full circle. His first-ever Las Vegas residency began at Wynn Nightlife in 2011 — a partnership that helped ignite the EDM explosion across the Strip.

That era turned Las Vegas into one of the world's biggest electronic music capitals, attracting fans from every corner of the globe.

Calvin Harris' Limited 2025 US Appearances

In recent years, Harris has performed only a few shows in the US, including a 2024 residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where he headlined LIV Nightclub and LIV Beach alongside artists like Tiësto and Dom Dolla, Yahoo reported.

His 2025 schedule has included just a handful of appearances, such as a set in Austin, Texas, and a headlining performance at the RISE Festival near Las Vegas in October.

Harris' upcoming Wynn residency means fans will only be able to catch him in Vegas at XS and Encore Beach Club for the next two years.

Known for his high-energy performances and chart-topping tracks, the Scottish DJ has helped shape modern electronic music with hits like "We Found Love," "Feel So Close," and "One Kiss."

His latest single, "Blessings" featuring Clementine Douglas, continues to climb charts, holding strong at No. 16 on "Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" after 25 weeks.

Beyond Vegas, Harris is also set to perform at global festivals in 2025, including Soundstorm in Saudi Arabia, Jakarta Warehouse Project in Indonesia, Creamfields Asia, and Ushaïa Dubai.