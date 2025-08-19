Diddy Baby Oil Lawsuit Drama: Lawyers Told to Explain Why Druski Still Named

Comedian Druski won a legal battle Tuesday in a sexual assault case connected to Diddy, with a federal judge asking why lawyers left him on the case given evidence that he was nowhere near the scene of the alleged crime.

The suit, brought by Ashley Parham, alleges Diddy and others gang-raped her at a 2018 bash in Orinda, California.

In her complaint, Parham accused, "Druski covered her in baby oil or lubricant and used her body 'like a slip and slide' during the attack." She also accused Diddy of taping the assault and later threatening her.

Druski, who was not yet in the entertainment industry, has always denied any involvement.

He claimed, "I have never met any of the individuals involved. I was not in California at the time of the alleged incident."

On Aug. 19, U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin ruled that although attorneys might have had a valid reason to name Druski in the March 2025 amended complaint, their failure to drop him once definite proof was apparent "appears to lack any reasonable basis."

Court filings show Druski's legal team submitted debit card transactions and phone records placing him in Georgia on March 23, 2018, the night of the alleged assault.

His attorney emphasized that "all phone activity originated from Georgia that day."

In spite of this reporting, Parham's attorneys informed the court in July that they had "no desire to dismiss" Druski from the suit. Judge Lin directed attorneys to state why they should not be sanctioned.

The court gave the legal team until September 9 to either justify their actions or voluntarily dismiss Druski.

If they fail to do so, the claims could be thrown out, and the lawyers could be ordered to pay Druski's legal fees.

The original complaint also named NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., who has denied any involvement.

Parham's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, who is her lawyer in the case, is also being sued separately. Diddy also sued Mitchell and Newsmax for $100 million defamation, alleging they published false and defamatory statements.

Druski had earlier labeled the claims as "fabricated lies" and reasserted his denial of any involvement with the case.