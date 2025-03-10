Diddy's Rape Case Lists More High-Profile Names Including Druski, Shane Pearce, Oddel Beckham, Jaguar Right, Others

A growing list of high-profile individuals has emerged in connection with the ongoing rape case involving Sean "Diddy" Combs, as new details come to light involving comedian Druski, as well as several others.

According to Sportskeeda, in a legal complaint filed by Ashley Parham in the Northern District of California, various defendants—including Druski (real name Drew Desbordes), Kristina Khorram, Shane Pearce, Odell Beckham Jr., Jaguar Wright, John Pelletier, Odell Bekham Jr., Ruben Valdez, Helena Harris-Scott and Matias Gonzalez—are accused of participating in a disturbing incident where Parham alleges she was drugged and assaulted.

Ashley Parham amends her complaint against Diddy to include Odell Beckham Jr., Druski, Jaguar Wright, among other names as Defendants. 🤯



Beckham and Druski are accused of rape, while Wright allegedly helped with sex trafficking. Druski said last year he's been to a Diddy party. pic.twitter.com/GlVuFeqHC0 — Key To The City 🔑 (@K3yToTheCity) March 10, 2025

Parham claims that during the alleged assault, Druski used lubricant on her and engaged in violent acts while other defendants, including Diddy, were present.

In her lawsuit, she described a harrowing scene where she struggled to escape while being recorded.

Druski took to Instagram on March 10 to address the allegations, asserting that they are false and emphasizing his lack of involvement in the entertainment industry at the time of the alleged incident.

"This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn't a public figure in 2018—I was broke living with my mom," he wrote.

According to the legal complaint, Desbordes is accused of assaulting Parham while Diddy allegedly filmed the whole thing. Parham's motion also states she tried to reach for help from a nearby phone but was unable to because of the lubricant sprayed on her.

Combs (Diddy) is facing his own legal troubles, which has attracted some media interest in the case. The music mogul has been hit with serious charges like racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Following an FBI raid on Diddy's properties, authorities reportedly discovered drugs and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil believed to have been used during illicit activities.

Diddy was arrested September 16, and his trial is scheduled to begin May 5. He is now held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.