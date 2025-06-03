Druski's Lawyer Exposes Timeline Flaws in Sexual Assault Suit Connected to Diddy

In new filings, Druski's legal team requested the court penalize attorneys Ariel Mitchell and Sean Perez, accusing them of "recklessly" submitting a fabricated lawsuit on behalf of plaintiff Ashley Parham.

The suit alleges that Druski, along with Diddyand NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., sexually assaulted Parham in Orinda, California, during an incident allegedly sparked by a comment linking Diddy to the death of Tupac Shakur.

According to the complaint, Diddy allegedly directed Druski to attack Parham, and the filing includes disturbing claims regarding Druski's actions during the alleged encounter.

"Druski doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant and then jumped on top of Plaintiff's naked and oiled body, treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size," the lawsuit states, as per AllHipHop.

"Defendant Druski then caught himself from sliding over Plaintiff's oiled body and off the bed; he then began raping Plaintiff vaginally."

Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, denies ever being present at the alleged incident and says the timeline contradicts his whereabouts at the time.

His attorney, David Grossman, wrote in court documents that in 2018, Desbordes was a 23-year-old waiter in Georgia with no connections to the other defendants or the California location.

"Instead of conducting the legally-required diligence, Ms. Mitchell and her co-counsel, Sean Perez, recklessly put forth a story in which [Druski]—at the time a broke waiter in Georgia—somehow ended up in Orinda, California with a slew of celebrities he had not yet met in an attack supposedly orchestrated as revenge for Ms. Parham's offhand comment that Sean Combs killed Tupac," Grossman stated.

The legal filing also referenced earlier police records and sworn statements by Parham, which allegedly contradict her current claims.

Grossman noted that Parham previously identified two different individuals as her attackers.

"Less than a month after the alleged attack, Ms. Parham herself told the police that she was attacked by Mr. Pearce and his 'twin,' another thin white man she had previously met," Grossman wrote.

"A year later, she declared under penalty of perjury that story was true—she had been attacked by Mr. Pearce and his friend."

According to Grossman, Druski's name did not surface until after the lawsuit had garnered media attention.

He added that the plaintiff's attorneys conducted a photo lineup with Parham only after filing the complaint, raising questions about the reliability of the identification process.

Druski's legal team is asking the court to dismiss the case, order the plaintiff to pay attorney's fees, and impose monetary penalties against Mitchell and Perez for what they claim is a misuse of the court system.

The court has not yet ruled on the request for sanctions.

Parham's attorneys have not publicly responded to the motion. Combs and Beckham Jr. have also denied the allegations.