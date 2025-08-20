Diddy's 18-Year-Old Twins Kicked Off Ride After Phone Clash With 'Rude' Operator— Crowd Cheers

Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters became the subject of a viral phenomenon when they were taken from their roller coaster ride at the Orange County Fair, prompting debates across the board about whether they had been unfairly treated.

Jessie James and D'Lila Combs, both 18, were taken off the ride Saturday evening, Aug. 16, at about 9 p.m.

Video on the web captured the teenagers wearing identical pink sweatsuits, buckled into their seats with friends, before a white male ride operator motioned for them to get off.

Witnesses indicated there was a verbal argument, though what was being said cannot be ascertained.

BEAUTIFUL x2! The Combs Twins are serving looks and elegance as they head to their senior prom — absolutely stunning 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/MIaODbMffQ — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) May 19, 2025

TMZ reported that sources close to the matter said employees had requested the group set their phones down three times before taking them from the ride.

The incident, captured on camera by another woman in line and subsequently uploaded by TMZ, quickly went viral on social media, with some criticizing and others defending the teenagers.

One wrote, "They probably acted privileged. But so does every teenager today. Really no news," Another opined, "Probably just cause their daughters of Diddy."

As the twins departed, others in the crowd clapped. A social media commenter wrote, "The fact people clapped as they were leaving..They're still kids. What if these were your kids."

Sources involved in the incident reported the twins were not excluded from the fair and eventually were issued new tickets to ride the roller coaster again.

These sources also characterized the operator as "rude" when requesting the girls to keep their phones away. The operator was also reported to have said, "We won't refund the fast pass."

Public sentiment was split. A commenter penned, "Poor girls.... Their mom is gone and their dad in jail.... And a bunch of miserable grown ppl picking on them..."

Another defended them, penning, They are good girls in spite of what you think of their dad. They should sue the Park period."

Others still pushed back, with one commenting, "Nah what did they do? cause that man probably don't know them or their Dad."

The accident occurs in the midst of a chaotic time for the Combs family. Diddy, their father, is imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for two convictions of violating the Mann Act.

October 3 has been set as the date for his sentencing, and his lawyers have entered motions requesting his acquittal or retrial.

Despite the challenges, Jessie and D'Lila have attempted to remain normal. Both graduated from high school in May, attended prom in matching red dresses, and in July they began 12Twinty1, a friendly fashion business based on their shared birthday.

The roller coaster ride incident, which was recorded and posted widely, highlighted both the scrutiny twins are subject to as public figures as well as the personal angst of coming up in the wake of their father's continued legal woes.