Diddy Dodges Dozen-Plus Charges — Only One Claim Survives in Sara Rivers Suit

Sean "Diddy" Combs secured a significant legal victory this week after a judge dismissed the majority of claims in a lawsuit filed by former "Making the Band" singer Sara Rivers.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, 21 of the 22 allegations against Combs and several co-defendants were dismissed with prejudice, preventing Rivers from refiling them. The tossed claims included racketeering, assault and battery, forced labor, sexual harassment, and false imprisonment.

The only remaining allegation, filed under the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, is still pending. The judge postponed a decision on that claim, citing the need for guidance from a higher court.

Rivers, who was chosen by Combs to join the early 2000s group Da Band through MTV's "Making the Band 2," filed the lawsuit in February. She alleged that Combs subjected her to demeaning and abusive treatment during filming, pointing to the show's infamous "cheesecake" challenge — in which contestants walked several blocks to retrieve dessert for Combs — as an example of hostile and inhumane working conditions.

The complaint also claimed Rivers was forced to sleep in an open bay with four men despite being married, faced threats of removal from the show, and endured unwanted sexual contact. She further alleged that Combs dismantled her group while profiting from her work.

Alongside Combs, the lawsuit named MTV, Viacom, Universal Music Group, Combs' mother Janice Combs, and former assistant Fonzworth Bentley as defendants. All were cleared of the 21 dismissed claims.

Rivers' attorney, Ariel Mitchell, told TMZ that her client plans to appeal the ruling. "We look forward to more litigation specifically against Mr. Combs," Mitchell said.

The decision adds to a string of courtroom victories for Combs. This summer, he was acquitted of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and last month he successfully defended himself against another sexual assault claim.

The outcome of Rivers' final pending claim could determine whether the case quietly ends or escalates into further litigation.