Tom Sandoval Booed by Simon Cowell After Pitchy 'Blinding Lights' Cover on 'AGT'

Tom Sandoval's latest performance on "America's Got Talent" did not go as planned.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star and his band, The Most Extras, took the stage Tuesday night (Aug. 19) for the live quarterfinals, but their rendition of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" quickly fell flat with one judge in particular — Simon Cowell, TMZ said.

Midway through the performance, Cowell pressed his red buzzer, signaling disapproval.

According to US Magazine, after the song ended, he gave a blunt assessment. "It didn't sound great. It didn't," Cowell told Sandoval.

"It might just be me, from where I sat, but that did not sound good, I'm afraid." Despite the harsh critique, Cowell did note that he liked Sandoval and the band personally, though he could not ignore what he heard on stage.

Sandoval, 43, tried to explain, saying his in-ear monitors failed before the performance, leaving him "flying in the dark."

Fellow judge Mel B, however, quickly cut off any talk of excuses. Sandoval, standing by his effort, told the audience he still "had a blast" performing.

Simon Cowell wasn't a fan of Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras' latest "America's Got Talent" performance. 😬 pic.twitter.com/nZZ5duuzbw — Page Six (@PageSix) August 20, 2025

Sofía Vergara Praises Sandoval's Energy Despite Sound Issues

The other judges offered more encouragement. Sofía Vergara admitted she enjoyed the energy and the dancing but agreed the sound was lacking.

Mel B focused on the showmanship instead, praising Sandoval's stage presence and commitment.

"You just bring a little bit of happiness, and the way that you commit is flawless. Those moves, brother, they're lit," she said while giving him a standing ovation, Yahoo reported.

Howie Mandel also leaned positive, suggesting that while the performance may not have been perfect, it was entertaining enough that viewers could imagine the band playing weddings, parties, and clubs.

The reaction was a stark contrast to Sandoval's earlier audition on June 24, when he and The Most Extras wowed the panel with their cover of A-ha's "Take On Me."

That performance advanced them to the quarterfinals and raised expectations for the live shows.

Sandoval has openly shared how much effort he has put into his music, training with vocal coaches and working with his band to deliver big stage moments. In a previous interview, he said he finds joy in proving he can hit difficult notes and put on a full production.