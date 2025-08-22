Blake Shelton Announces 2026 Vegas Residency, Promises 'More Country, More Cocktails'

Country favorite Blake Shelton is headed back to Las Vegas in 2026, kicking off a brand-new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Shelton will perform eight shows in January, bringing his biggest hits and fun-loving energy back to the Strip.

Mark your calendars—Blake Shelton's Vegas shows kick off in 2026 on January 15, 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, and also 31, with each concert starting at 8 pm, JustJared said.

"We had so much fun earlier this year, I figured—why not do it again," Shelton said in a statement. "This time we're gonna do it more country, with more cocktails, and probably make a few more questionable decisions. Let's go, Vegas."

Fans can expect live performances of favorites like "Texas" and "Stay Country or Die Tryin'," as well as new music from his latest album, For Recreational Use Only.

Tickets for the shows officially go on sale Thursday, August 28, at 10 a.m. PT, with Ticketmaster handling sales.

I’ve been counting down the days until I could tell y’all... WE ARE BACK, VEGAS!!!!! We’re returning to The Colosseum at @CaesarsPalace this January. Tickets on sale to the public Thursday, August 28th, but y’all can sign up for exclusive presale access at… pic.twitter.com/WEQELSRCrS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 21, 2025

Blake Shelton's 2026 Vegas Residency Presales Start August 22

Presales open on Friday, August 22, giving early access to select groups including Citi cardholders, Caesars Rewards members, Ole Red fans, and customers of Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Shelton's previous Las Vegas residency shows in 2025 sold out quickly, and this new round of dates is expected to draw similar crowds.

Blake Shelton, famous for his easygoing humor, chart-topping country songs, and lively shows, says fans can expect plenty more of the same.

Outside of his Vegas shows, Shelton is staying busy. He recently finished his Friends & Heroes Tour and has been performing at music festivals around the country.

According to Parade, Shelton is also trying something new as co-creator of "The Road," a reality competition series debuting this fall on CBS.

The show, developed with Taylor Sheridan and Keith Urban, will follow 12 rising country stars as they open for Urban on tour.

The winner receives a $250,000 prize and a record deal. Shelton says he's excited to give working musicians a shot at stardom.

"These people that are out on Broadway and at Billy Bob's in Texas... What if they were able to do what they do in those bars, but on a TV show?" Shelton said. "You got to try to win those people over."