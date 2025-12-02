Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Dealing With Marriage 'Strain' Due to 'Different Lifestyles': Report

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly facing challenges in their marriage due to the demands of their differing lifestyles.

Sources told The US Sun that the couple, married for four years, have weathered public speculation about a split in recent months, fueled by Shelton's cryptic breakup song released last spring.

"They've gone through real challenges, nothing manufactured," an insider said, describing tension stemming from the blending of two very different worlds.

"There were times when the tension was high enough that people close to them quietly wondered if the relationship could take the strain."

Shelton, 49, embodies a deeply country lifestyle, while Stefani, 56, grew up in Los Angeles. The insider explained that these contrasting backgrounds created friction, saying, "Those lifestyles don't automatically sync. They had to learn from each other."

At times, the couple sought outside help to navigate the difficulties. "They asked for help, and they nearly reached a point where things could have gone either way," the source said. "But they showed up for each other instead of checking out."

The difficulties were fueled by public criticism and a highly stressful work environment. The fans noticed that the pair did not attend the CMA Awards this year, although Shelton was nominated for his song with Post Malone, "Pour Me a Drink," which, in turn, led to more rumors of a rift circulating.

Stefani Responds to Rumors

Despite all these pressures, the pair has made moves to reconfirm their love. During the Thanksgiving weekend, according to Extra, Stefani shared a photo of Shelton kissing her on the cheek on her Instagram Stories.

The same insider explained, "That was her way of saying, without words, 'Calm down, we're solid.'"

Another source close to Stefani added that Shelton entered her life at a pivotal moment, offering stability and the chance to build a family together.

"They're from different universes, but somehow, they've built one home," the source said.

Shelton has previously spoken about the significance of their bond, telling The Good Dish in 2022, "We found each other at a very low point in each other's lives. She kept me from going to the absolute bottom, you know? It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me is what it feels like."

He added, "I've never had that with somebody where it just felt like, no matter what, she has my back. It's the greatest feeling ever."

Stefani has also publicly praised her husband.

At Shelton's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May 2023, she called him her "dream come true," saying, "He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton... He's the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music."