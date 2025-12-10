Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Quash Divorce Rumors, Confirm Holiday Plans Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are putting an end to rumors that they are heading for a split. Despite online chatter suggesting their marriage was in trouble, a source close to the couple says the stories are simply not true.

The insider explained that Stefani and Shelton have both been busy, which may have led people to incorrectly guess about their relationship.

According to a source, the breakup rumors are unfounded. The insider explained that the couple has simply been navigating busy schedules and emphasized that their relationship is still solid.

"When they are together, it's just so obvious how solid they are." Stefani also made it clear that the couple is spending the holidays side by side, People reported.

During her appearance on the "Today" show, she explained that the family intends to divide their time between California and Oklahoma, outlining their plan without going into further detail.

She said they "bounce back and forth" a lot and will continue doing that throughout December.

Stefani even mentioned that they held two Thanksgiving dinners this year with family and friends, calling the celebrations "a blessing."

Their holiday plans come after months of speculation. Fans grew suspicious when Stefani posted fewer photos of Shelton, and when the couple skipped the CMA Awards in November.

Some also pointed to the breakup-style ballad "Hangin' On," which the couple released earlier this year.

But Shelton shut that idea down, explaining the song wasn't about their marriage at all. He said it was simply a track they loved and wanted to record.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Solid' Despite Divorce Speculation: 'No Truth to the Split Rumors' (Exclusive Source) https://t.co/Vs4U3DQtlJ — People (@people) December 9, 2025

Gwen Stefani's Cozy Photo with Blake Shelton

Stefani later helped calm the rumors by sharing a cozy selfie of Shelton kissing her on the cheek.

And just days later, she hit the red carpet wearing several show-stopping rings, including her wedding bands and a green gem Shelton gifted her. These appearances made it clear that the couple is still happily together.

According to PageSix, Shelton's rep also denied any trouble, calling the split rumors "completely made up."

Another source shared that Stefani and Shelton still have "off-the-charts" chemistry and that their attraction is just as strong as it was when they first began dating nearly 10 years ago.

The insider explained that any challenges they face are tied to their busy careers, not to problems between them.

Both artists have packed schedules heading into the new year. Shelton recently released an album and is preparing for shows in Las Vegas, while Stefani announced a series of performances with her band No Doubt.