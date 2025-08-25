Country Star Maren Morris Confronts Fan Misconduct After Alleged Groping Incident

Country star Maren Morris is speaking out after a troubling incident with a fan during a recent tour stop.

The Grammy-winning artist shared that she experienced inappropriate touching during a meet-and-greet before her "Dreamsicle Tour" stop in Grand Rapids on Friday, August 22.

"Tonight's show was so fun, but someone grabbed my ass during [the] meet-and-greet before the show," Morris, 35, wrote in an Instagram Story.

She stressed that meet-and-greets will go on as planned, saying she doesn't want a single bad incident to spoil the experience for the rest of her supporters.

According to US Magazine, the singer took the opportunity to remind fans to respect personal boundaries at events.

"Please know I'm there to connect, share, hug, all the things," she added. "But please don't override someone's personal space. Love you."

The alleged incident took place just hours before Morris performed to a sold-out crowd in Grand Rapids.

The singer thanked fans for the support, writing, "Thank you for a beautiful garden venue, a perfect sunset, and for selling the damn show out. We can't wait to come back."

Maren Morris claims she was groped at fan meet-and-greet: ‘Someone grabbed my ass’ https://t.co/BEJH8wRysA pic.twitter.com/E3j32FDKJl — New York Post (@nypost) August 24, 2025

Maren Morris Opens Up About Life After Divorce

Morris has been touring across the country following the release of her latest album, Dreamsicle, which debuted in May.

The record marks a deeply personal chapter for the artist, who has opened up about life after her divorce from fellow country singer Ryan Hurd.

In her interview with The Cut, she explained that her work explores the grief, anger, and sadness that come with divorce, while also capturing the vulnerability of starting over and rebuilding connections with herself and the women in her life.

After five years together, Morris and Hurd officially finalized their divorce in 2024.

They continue to co-parent their 5-year-old son, Hayes, ENews said. Despite the breakup, Morris says they're committed to maintaining a respectful relationship.

"We get along now and have moved past a lot of it," she said on the "Dear Chelsea" podcast. She noted that being neighbors has helped with co-parenting and said she feels grateful that their son remains the top priority.

The singer has also publicly come out as bisexual, sharing that she's continuing to explore her identity.

In a recent podcast, she reflected on how quickly she connects with other women and how that can blur the lines between friendship and romance.