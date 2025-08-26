Taylor Swift Vinyl Sales Cover Yearly Rent For Indie Record Store

Macon shop Vertigo Vinyl says Taylor Swift's albums keep them afloat. The store posted on X that her records alone pay their yearly rent.

"I'm not joking when I say Taylor Swift sales alone pay our yearly rent," the shop wrote. They added that Swifties drive enough demand to secure the store's survival in a tough market.

I’m not joking when I say Taylor Swift sales alone pay our yearly rent — Vertigo Vinyl (@vertigovinylga) August 25, 2025

Sales That Keep A Store Running

According to Vertigo Vinyl, two albums, "Reputation" and "The Tortured Poets Department," brought in $128,000 last year. "Since all the Swifties are here, last year just Reputation and TTPD alone (2 albums) generated $128,000 in sales for us," the store wrote. They went further, saying that "all record stores (who do being a record store right lol) are literally sooo thankful."

The update comes while Swift faces criticism for issuing multiple vinyl variants. Some claim the strategy inflates sales. Her supporters argue limited editions are common across the industry and say she receives more scrutiny than peers.

Vertigo Vinyl hopes to stock her next release, "The Life of a Showgirl," due Oct. 3. "Hopefully we can stock TLOASG soon!" they wrote after Swift revealed the "Tiny Bubbles in Champagne" version on Aug. 25.

Swift recorded the album with producers Max Martin and Shellback while on her European Eras Tour. She said she worked on the project between shows, flying in to collaborate. Photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott shot the cover art.

Swift's Rollout

Preorders for "The Life of a Showgirl" began when Swift announced the record on the "New Heights" podcast. Since then, she has released a steady flow of vinyl and CD editions.

Peek On Swift's Relationship With Kelce

Meanwhile, a new documentary on the Kansas City Chiefs is offering fresh insights into both the team's Super Bowl run and the relationship between Travis Kelce and Swift.

The six-part ESPN series, "The Kingdom," tracks the franchise's push for a third consecutive championship. It also highlights the surge of attention surrounding the team since 2023, when Swift began appearing at games and her relationship with Kelce went public.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said the series gives fans a closer look at the couple. Speaking at the August 24 premiere, he described it as a "fun... little peek into Travis' relationship with Taylor" that includes details they had not shared before.

"There were definitely some elements of that where there were some new things that we learned," Hunt said.

He added that Swift offered her own recollection of attending her first Chiefs game, which fans had only seen from the outside until now.

"We all lived the experience of having her join the Chief's Kingdom a couple of years ago, and hearing the recounting of her coming to that first game, really from her perspective, I thought was really unique."