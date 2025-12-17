Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'Really Support Each Other's Careers' and Prioritize Their Relationship Despite Busy Schedules

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have had a whirlwind year, balancing major career moves and personal milestones, but they've made their relationship a priority.

"Taylor's had an incredibly full, demanding year and she's really proud of everything she's accomplished," a source told PEOPLE.

"She's worked extremely hard and her schedule has been nonstop, but even with everything going on, she and Travis still put a lot into their relationship."

The insider added that the couple "really support each other's careers and understand the demands that come with what they each do. Whenever they can, they make time to be together and really value that alone time."

Balancing Careers and Romance

Swift's professional year included the Oct. 3 release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2025.

Shortly after, she announced her Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era, chronicling her 149-date Eras Tour, one of the most ambitious tours in music history.

The tour grossed over $2 billion, double the revenue of any other concert tour in history, according to The New York Times.

The docuseries premiered its first two episodes on Dec. 12, alongside the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show, offering fans behind-the-scenes insight into the tour's production and her personal experiences on the road.

A music industry insider told Us Weekly, "There were so many incredible personal, behind-the-scenes memories that she wanted fans to see. She knew [the tour] would be a moment, but never could've predicted how colossal it'd actually become, which is why she decided to celebrate it with the docuseries."

A More Unfiltered Taylor

Swift's relationship with Kelce is credited with helping her become more spontaneous and open. "Taylor is visibly lighter and laughing a lot more," a source revealed to Us Weekly.

"Travis gives her a fearless playfulness and the confidence to take up space unapologetically."

Another source explained, "Travis has given Taylor a sense of calm. He supports her in ways that she could have never imagined, and he never expects her to perform or curate a persona around him. That kind of ease has given her permission to be her real self."

The couple's interactions in The End of an Era highlight the personal side of their relationship.

A scene shows them joking on a phone call in August 2024, exchanging "I love yous" and teasing that they have "basically the same" job. "You have Coach Reid," Swift tells Kelce with a laugh. "I have my mom."

"Taylor used to be super type A, but she's become more spontaneous," a source said. "The armor is off. She's trying to live a more unfiltered life."

Supporting Each Other Through Milestones

Despite her whirlwind professional year, Swift has been intentional about carving out downtime with Kelce. "This is her favorite time of year with the holidays and her birthday, and she has been intentionally slowing down," a source explained.

"She's been nesting, cooking, spending time with family and carving out space to enjoy being engaged."

Kelce, meanwhile, finished his NFL season on a demanding note. After the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention on Dec. 14, Kelce appeared visibly dejected as he walked past reporters and fans.

Looking ahead, the couple is already thinking about starting a family, with Swift taking the lead on wedding planning while Kelce supports her choices. "Taylor thinks it's cute, and it's something they have been bonding over," the source said.