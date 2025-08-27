Morgan Wallen Hit With Fine for Exceeding Curfew at Gillette Stadium Show

Morgan Wallen may have thrilled fans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, but the country superstar is now facing a hefty fine for playing past curfew.

On Friday, August 22, Wallen's headlining performance went 14 minutes over the town's 11:30 pm cutoff.

According to The Boston Herald, his last song didn't begin until 11:44 p.m. The penalty, set at 25 cents per attendee, totaled $15,705.

A spokesperson for the town confirmed the violation, saying, "The Morgan Wallen concert on Friday night is being fined for exceeding the curfew and his team is aware of this."

News of the fine quickly spread online, sparking plenty of reactions from fans.

On an Instagram post about the penalty, one supporter brushed it off as "pocket change" for the 32-year-old singer, while another noted that the show was worth every minute past curfew. Others criticized the town for issuing a fine over a 14-minute delay, calling it unnecessary.

Wallen's reported net worth of $35 million means the $15,705 fine is unlikely to dent his finances, but the incident has still caught attention given his massive success in country music, Parade said.

Morgan Wallen is being fined $15,000+ by the town of Foxborough, MA for playing 14 minutes past curfew 😳 pic.twitter.com/exTligQj9A — What’s the Word? (@wtwmass) August 26, 2025

Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With Patriots Legends at Gillette Shows

The Gillette Stadium concerts were far from ordinary shows. On Friday, Wallen brought out New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, while the following night, he welcomed team legend Rob Gronkowski.

The surprise appearances only added to the excitement of two back-to-back sold-out nights.

Wallen isn't the only major star to face fines for breaking Gillette Stadium's curfew. In 2016, Bruce Springsteen played until nearly midnight, resulting in a fine of more than $22,000 — the highest penalty issued by the town for a concert.

Despite the fine, Wallen's "I'm The Problem Tour" is continuing to dominate.

According to Billboard, his latest album, I'm the Problem, has held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for weeks, marking his third straight project to top the charts for 10 or more weeks.

The record follows the massive success of One Thing at a Time (2023) and Dangerous: The Double Album (2021).

The tour is set to continue with two shows in Toronto on September 4–5, followed by back-to-back dates in Edmonton on September 12–13.

For fans, the small fine seems like a minor setback compared to the energy and star power Wallen brought to Foxborough — even if it cost him $15,705.