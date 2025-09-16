Morgan Wallen Dedicates Song to Charlie Kirk's Widow After Tragic Shooting

Country singer Morgan Wallen paid a touching tribute to Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, during his concert on Friday, September 12, just two days after Kirk's tragic death.

Wallen, 32, was performing at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada, when he paused to speak directly to Erika from the stage. Before singing "I'm a Little Crazy," he shared a few heartfelt words with the crowd.

"I'm not gonna say a whole bunch on this, but this song right here has been hitting me harder in the last couple days," Wallen said, as captured by a fan's video, US Magazine reported.

Morgan Wallen shared a message of support, letting Erika Kirk know that he and his family are keeping her in their prayers during this time.

The crowd responded with cheers and waved their lit-up phones in the air, showing support for the grieving Kirk family.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

He leaves behind his wife, Erika, along with their two young children—a daughter, age three, and a one-year-old son. News of his passing has left many across the nation stunned.

Public Memorial for Charlie Kirk Set for September 21

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, was taken into custody on Friday, September 12, and is currently being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.

A public memorial service for Charlie is set for Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Erika broke her silence that same Friday night in an emotional YouTube livestream.

"Two days ago, my husband Charlie went home to see the face of his savior and his God," she said.

Erika noted that Charlie had often expressed that he hoped to be remembered most for his courage and unwavering faith.

According to PageSix, she also delivered a strong message to those behind her husband's killing:

"You have no idea what you have just unleashed on this country. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."

Wallen wasn't the only artist to speak out. Brantley Gilbert, performing in Maryland, led his audience in a moment of silence and condemned those mocking Kirk's death online.

While performing at Wembley Stadium in London, Coldplay's Chris Martin took a moment to acknowledge Kirk's family, encouraging the crowd to send their love and support across the ocean.