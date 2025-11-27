Megan Moroney Addresses Long-Running Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors: 'I'm Always Honest in My Songs'

Megan Moroney is finally speaking clearly about years of rumors linking her to fellow country star Morgan Wallen.

In a new interview, the 28-year-old singer said she understands why fans have questions but explained that honesty in her music matters more to her than clearing up every theory.

She also shared that she and Wallen remain on good terms today.

Moroney said she knows listeners like to guess who her songs are about, especially after the release of her 2022 hit "Tennessee Orange."

The track tells the story of a Georgia girl falling for a Tennessee boy, and many fans quickly connected that idea to Wallen.

At the time, the two were commenting on each other's Instagram posts, which only fueled the rumors.

Even so, Moroney said she never changes her writing just to avoid speculation. "I never let the possibility that people might speculate who [a song] is about, stop me from writing about how this situation made me feel," she said.

Although fans believed "Tennessee Orange" pointed to Wallen, Moroney has never confirmed it.

She did, however, state in a past radio interview that the University of Tennessee shirt she wore in a promo photo for the song belonged to him, Billboard reported.

That small detail kept the rumors going, especially once Wallen released his own 2023 song "Tennessee Fan," which tells a similar Southern-love story from his side.

Megan Moroney: 'Just Friends' With Morgan Wallen

Moroney later told People that she was surprised she admitted the shirt belonged to Wallen because she felt nervous in that moment.

She shared that the public attention around the rumor made her uncomfortable, though she understood it came from fans being invested in her music.

Still, she explained that revealing the meaning behind one song would lead people to push for answers about all the others, and she is not willing to do that.

In 2024, Moroney spoke again about the situation on the podcast "Call Her Daddy." She explained that something did happen between her and Wallen years ago, but it never became a real relationship.

Their busy schedules made it hard to spend time together, and she said they "never exclusively" dated.

Today, she describes Wallen as a friend and says she is supportive of his work. "I think Morgan is great and his new album is great," she told sources.