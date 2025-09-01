Bad Bunny Reacts to Jon Hamm's Viral Dance Moves at Puerto Rico Concert

Bad Bunny lit up when he spotted Jon Hamm in the audience during his record-setting Puerto Rico residency, "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí."

The rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, spoke about the viral moment during an interview on the August 31 episode of "Sunday Sitdown."

"I saw him there on the casita probably, he was lit," Bad Bunny laughed, recalling the actor's energy. "I'm happy that he went and he had fun."

Hamm, 54, best known for his role in "Mad Men," attended Bad Bunny's shows on the weekend of August 16–17.

Videos from the event quickly spread online, showing Hamm in a floral shirt and bucket hat, dancing freely and hyping up the crowd, US Magazine said.

In another clip, he cheered as fans nearby danced along, clearly enjoying the atmosphere.

Bad Bunny began his residency in San Juan this past July, marking the first concert series of its kind in Puerto Rico.

The performances are hosted at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, a venue that has become the heart of the island's summer music scene.

The residency has drawn thousands of visitors, generating more than $200 million for the local economy.

Bad Bunny loves to see his celeb friends having fun at his Puerto Rico shows and embracing the culture! 💃 pic.twitter.com/GQkyAFX4m1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 27, 2025

Bad Bunny Honors Puerto Rico's Joys and Struggles in Live Show

Bad Bunny described the residency as one of the most meaningful experiences of his career — and possibly of his life.

"What is happening right now in San Juan in that arena is something magical. It's such a pleasure to show my culture, my country, my land, right there in my house. Like, be with my family every night, sleep at home every night. That's beautiful. I don't have to take planes."

According to Today, the Grammy-winning artist grew up just outside San Juan and has often said performing at home carries deep meaning for him.

He explained that the residency highlights both the joys and the challenges of Puerto Rico, aiming to capture the island's true spirit in a powerful and honest way.

Other famous faces have also been seen at the residency. LeBron James was in the audience for a July show, and on August 24, Spanish pop star Belinda performed alongside Bad Bunny on stage.

Austin Butler also made headlines after revealing he ate an edible before surprising fans alongside the rapper.

Still, Hamm's viral moves stand out as one of the most talked-about fan moments. As one editor who posted the video joked online, "Juan Jamón is an icon."