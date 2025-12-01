NFL Fans Applaud Charlie Puth as Super Bowl Anthem Choice After Bad Bunny Blowback

The NFL has announced its lineup of pregame performers for Super Bowl LX, confirming that Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem on February 8 at Levi's Stadium, with Brandi Carlile performing "America the Beautiful" and actress-singer Coco Jones delivering "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The announcement comes two months after Bad Bunny's selection as the halftime headliner sparked significant controversy among conservative commentators, with critics targeting the Puerto Rican rapper for his political views and gender-bending performances.

"Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers on Super Bowl LX's world stage," said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, the entertainment company producing the pregame show.

"This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country.

Fans across the country will be able to catch the show on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.

Puth's announcement hasn't sparked the same controversy that followed Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican has been vocal about his opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies, drawing criticism from some conservative circles.

Meanwhile, NFL fans have welcomed Puth and praised him for strong vocals without stirring up any political debate.

Controversy Surrounds Halftime Headliner

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the decision to feature Bad Bunny. "He's one of the leading and most popular in the world. That's what we try to achieve," Goodell said at the league's meetings in New York.

"It's an important stage for us, an important element to the entertainment value. It's carefully thought through. I think it's going to be an exciting and a united moment."

Goodell acknowledged that blowback is inevitable. "I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism. It's pretty hard to do when you literally have millions of people who are watching."

"But we're confident it's going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he's on. The show will evolve from here. I'm not saying there won't be additional talent but that's always the way it works."

Some​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ conservative voices have been vocal in their opposition to Bad Bunny, even proposing other artists such as George Strait or Lee Greenwood to be the ones to perform and keep the tradition of American music ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌intact.

A petition circulating online argued, "The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt. Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football's biggest stage."