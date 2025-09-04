Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Eye Rhode Island for Summer 2026 Wedding: Report

Rumor has it that Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are planning to say "I do" next summer, with Rhode Island as the chosen spot for their big day.

While some earlier sources suggested the couple wasn't in a rush, a new insider claims otherwise: "They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island. She is in a hurry to have children."

According to PageSix, after announcing their engagement on August 26, the couple is rumored to be eyeing Taylor's $17.5 million Watch Hill mansion in Westerly as the possible wedding venue.

The home, famously known as "Holiday House," is currently undergoing a $1.7 million renovation.

According to local records, updates will include a new bedroom wing, bathroom upgrades, and a remodeled kitchen.

It's still unclear whether the actual ceremony will take place at the mansion or another venue nearby, but Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee is rooting for it.

"Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying," McKee posted last week when resharing the engagement news.

Swift's Watch Hill Home Eyed for 2026 Wedding

Fans have always been fascinated by Swift's Watch Hill estate, making it a favorite spot of interest over the years.

It became well known for her star-studded Fourth of July parties and was featured in her song "The Last Great American Dynasty."

The track tells the story of the home's previous owner, socialite Rebekah Harkness, who reportedly once filled the pool with champagne.

Kelce and Swift's love story has captured public attention over the last two years. Their recent engagement post, which included a close-up of the ring and the caption "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," quickly went viral.

On his podcast, Travis shared that he almost proposed on the water but chose something "more Taylor."

His brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, teased, "Travis, you're about to embark on the wedding planning phase of a relationship." Travis admitted he's "giddy" and "excited" about what's next, EntertainmentNow reported.

Even with their star power, the pair is said to be planning a low-key celebration, keeping it intimate with just close friends and family in attendance.

Swift purchased the Watch Hill property in 2013. The estate has eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and covers over five acres.

Though the renovations could suggest the home is being prepped for the big day, no official confirmation has been made about the venue.