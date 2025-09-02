Taylor Swift Shatters Spotify Pre-Save Record With Upcoming Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift's next album hasn't even dropped yet, but it's already making history.

Ahead of its October 3 release, The Life of a Showgirl has already made history on Spotify. The album now holds the record for the most pre-saves on a Countdown Page.

On August 31, Spotify confirmed the milestone through social media, writing, "On August 31, 2025, Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history."

The announcement was shared alongside the album's cover art, paired with a flaming heart emoji for emphasis. Fans immediately flooded the comments with excitement, calling Swift "the music industry."

This achievement comes a full month before the album's official release, showing just how strong the anticipation is among fans.

Swift's previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, held the record in 2024 — but it hit the milestone just one day before its release, Billboard said.

Spotify rolled out a Countdown Page for The Life of a Showgirl on August 14, pairing it with a special playlist called "And," "baby," "that's show business for you."

The 22-track playlist includes fan-favorite songs produced by Max Martin and Shellback, who also produced the new album.

Swift revealed The Life of a Showgirl during an appearance on New Heights, the podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, back on August 12.

A short teaser posted to the show's social media confirmed the album's title before the full episode aired.

Taylor Swift Reunites With Max Martin and Shellback for New Music

The Life of a Showgirl marks Taylor Swift's 12th studio album and will include a dozen brand-new songs.

Swift revealed that much of the album was written while she was on the road for her Eras Tour, with studio sessions in Sweden during her downtime between shows.

"I'd do three shows in a row, then I'd have three days off," Swift explained. "I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour... I was physically exhausted, but I was so mentally excited to be creating."

According to US Magazine, working with Max Martin and Shellback again was especially meaningful for Swift. The three last teamed up on songs for her albums 1989 and Reputation.

Swift described the project as deeply meaningful, explaining that collaborating again brought her immense joy.

She said the record reflects a chapter in her life that was filled with energy, drama, and happiness.

Songs on the album include "Elizabeth Taylor," "Ruin the Friendship," and "Opalite." According to Swift, the music reflects the emotions she felt behind the scenes during her history-making tour.