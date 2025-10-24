Kanye West Sitting on 'Thousands of Hours' of Unreleased Footage Showing Him Berate Kim Kardashian, Fears It Could Soon Go Public: Report

Kim Kardashian's inner circle is saying that Kanye West has recorded a myriad of private moments and fights that occurred in the confine of their home, and the reality star is said to be very worried about the possible leak of this footage in the future.

Different​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ sources have disclosed to Radar Online, the majority of these recordings are said to be the unshown parts of the West documentary "In Whose Name?" which is the reason why none of these moments have been made public. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Footage Raises Alarm for Kardashian

The documentary, directed by Nico Ballesteros, covers six years of West's life and includes more than 3,000 hours of recordings.

Some of those scenes show him clashing with family members and colleagues while Kardashian pleads with him to stop. In one segment, she is seen crying as West shouts at a relative who disagreed with his political opinions.

Insiders told Radar that Kardashian believes the material featured in the film may only scratch the surface of what exists.

One source said she knows he "still has a huge amount of private footage" and fears "there are far worse clips than what made it into the documentary."

They added that the mother of four believes West uses the threat of releasing more content as "leverage" to keep influence over her.

The documentary has renewed painful memories for Kardashian, who has spoken publicly about trying to remain calm through difficult periods of her marriage.

On "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," she once said her ability to stay composed was a trauma response from "living a life that I always have to be in this fight or flight mode," as reported by People.

Friends said she is "genuinely scared" West might one day release additional footage to embarrass her. According to one insider, she believes the rapper "takes satisfaction in having that kind of power," describing the situation as "psychological warfare."

Those close to Kardashian said her biggest concern is that her children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, might eventually see the recordings. The source said the thought of her kids witnessing moments where their father "shouted at her or made her cry" is "unbearable."

From past to present style never sleeps 😎 Kanye West then Kim Kardashian now pic.twitter.com/RDIuTUp2P3 — fity.eth (@Fityeth) October 19, 2025

Concerns Over Control

West, now married to architect Bianca Censori, has faced criticism for his past comments about women and control in relationships.

Earlier this year, he drew backlash after claiming he had "dominion over" his wife and admitting online that he had "hit women."

People in Kardashian's circle told Radar they believe the unreleased footage is part of a continuing pattern of manipulation.

One source said, "He knows how to play the situation to his advantage. This isn't just about revenge—it's about control. As long as he keeps that footage, Kim feels she'll never truly be free of him."