Taylor Swift Reportedly Wants 'Honeymoon Baby' After Saying Yes to Travis Kelce: 'At Least Two Kids'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already planning what comes after their wedding. Sources say the newly engaged couple is eager to start a family, with Swift hoping for what insiders call a "honeymoon baby."

The pop star, 35, announced her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on Aug. 26 after two years together. "Taylor doesn't want to wait – she'd love the baby to follow the wedding as soon as possible," a source told Heat magazine via Radar, adding that she is sure Kelce will make a "wonderful father."

Swift has long been open about her interest in raising children.

In 2012, she said the idea of "pouring everything you are into another person" was always appealing. By 2014, she admitted she was unsure about motherhood, worried about shielding children from the downsides of fame.

Wedding First, Baby Next

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! 💍 pic.twitter.com/Ekzjteq23t — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 26, 2025

Swift and Kelce are not rushing to the altar. His NFL season is in full swing and could last until February 2026 if the Chiefs make another Super Bowl run. "The consensus is that they won't be walking down the aisle until spring at the earliest," the insider said. Easter or early summer have been floated as potential dates, giving them time to plan.

While the wedding comes first, Swift reportedly wants "at least two kids" and sees the honeymoon as the ideal moment to start trying. Friends say she feels ready for this next stage of her life.

Kelce, also 35, is said to be letting Swift take the lead on most decisions. The insider said Kelce is letting Swift take the lead on plans and only wants her to have the wedding she envisions.

For now, the pair are enjoying being engaged before turning to the details.

"It still feels surreal," the source said, describing Swift as "on cloud nine."

New Home

Meanwhile, the couple is reportedly looking for a place to call home as they prepare for marriage. Sources say the couple toured an $18 million estate in Hunting Valley, Ohio, with 61 acres, six bedrooms, a pool, and a wine cellar.

Locals told Page Six the house has sat mostly empty since the owner's death in 2020.

The pair has also been spotted in Chagrin Falls, sparking more speculation about where they might settle. According to insiders, they are considering several locations before choosing where to put down roots as they plan their future together.