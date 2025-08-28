How Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Plan To Trade A Royal Wedding For A Quiet, Family-Focused Celebration

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce do not plan to stage a spectacle when they marry. Sources close to the couple say the pop star and NFL tight end want a private event with family and a tight circle of friends.

"It will be more casual than people think," one insider told Page Six after the engagement was announced this week.

A Low-Key Engagement

The pair revealed their news Tuesday in a joint Instagram post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Photos showed Kelce proposing in the backyard of his Leawood, Kansas, home earlier this month.

Kelce worked with jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine to design the ring, an old mine brilliant-cut diamond in an elongated cushion shape. Experts estimate it could be worth as much as $1 million.

His father, Ed Kelce, offered details of the moment. He said Kelce suggested to Swift they step outside for wine before dinner. "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," Ed said. He also confirmed that his son asked Swift's father, Scott, for permission about a month earlier.

Ed added that he sensed Swift was eager for the proposal. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy," he said.

Donna Kelce, the ahtlete's mother, hinted at the news days before. In an interview Sunday, she called him a "man on a mission" who "knows exactly what he wants," adding, "I think his mind is settled."

A Different Kind of Wedding

The couple, both 35, began dating in the summer of 2023 and went public that September when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. Since then, their relationship has been highly visible, from concerts to playoff victories.

Still, those close to them insist the wedding itself will not mirror the scale of their celebrity. The source who described it as "more casual than people think" said the focus is family, not a royal-style event.